This is all about Conner Weigman. They need to get him in a rhythm, rebuild his confidence and start increasing the aggression of their playcalling.

McNeese is currently 16th in total defense in FCS, but they've played Southern (and won) and Tarleton State (and lost) -- so it's still FCS and the competition hasn't been awesome. There should be opportunities for Weigman to get going.

Last Saturday night, the Aggies seemed to get into a playcalling rut, going more with what Weigman has done in the past -- dropback, stay in the pocket -- than what Klein has done in the past, where the ball comes out quickly more often. Coach Mike Elko said that they're looking for ways to get separation for the receivers, so maybe a mix is what is needed.

A&M's offensive line held its own against Notre Dame's strong defensive line, which should be a source of some satisfaction of two disastrous years of Steve Addazio. It may also be trouble for McNeese, which is reliant on speed and is largely undersized up front. Their biggest player, defensive tackle Steven Johnson, is 330 pounds -- but is also a true freshman. There should be some opportunities for the line to lean on the McNeese front and get Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels going.

This is more about A&M's mental state and approach than anything else. If they can figure out what failed them last week and operate with confidence, they'll put up yards and points. If they don't they've got bigger problems than McNeese.