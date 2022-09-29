Hold onto the football, grind things out and lean on the Mississippi State defense. The Bulldogs largely run a 3-3-5 set and blitz constantly, even though they've had meh results with it so far. So if State wants to play a numbers game, A&M should accommodate. If they have six men in the box or less, give the ball to Achane. If they have more than six, throw.

LSU is the only decent team Mississippi State has played so far and the Tigers had some success, picking up more than 400 yards of total offense and running for 207. And how'd they do it? In large part, using their size and the aggression of the Bulldogs defense against them. They ran a lot of dive plays and draws, and Jayden Daniels made plays with his feet when gaps opened against the 3-man rush or blitzes that were heavy to the other side. In the passing game, they had a lot of quick passes that allowed the receivers to make plays.

When A&M has had success against State, this has been very close to the formula they've used. Pound on the undersized front and go north-south; don't do too much trying to get to the edge, because their speed will work against that. When they blitz, get the ball out quickly to players like Stewart, Brown and Achane so they can make plays in space. This is one game where I think we could see quite a bit of 6 in the slot.

The Aggies need to pick up where they left off running the ball last week and Max Johnson has to be smart. If they blitz, find the hot receiver and let them work. If the gaps open, which they will, take off.

Everyone wants A&M to be more aggressive and take deep shots. That's all well and good, but sometimes you need to take what's there, pound things out and consume clock. And this is one of those games.