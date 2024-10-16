Advertisement

Published Oct 16, 2024
Texas A&M's offense vs. Mississippi State's defense
Mark Passwaters
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Davis-Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

When: 3:15 p.m. central time Saturday, Oct. 19

Weather: Sunny, high of 75

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Ashley Stroehlein)

No. 14 Texas A&M (5-1, 3-0 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

13

Jaylen Henderson

RS-Jr.

6-3

220

OR 10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Le'Veon Moss

Jr.

6

215

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

OR 22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215

Tight End
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265

Wide receiver (X)
Column 1Column 2Column 3Column 4Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

2

Terry Bussey

Fr.

6'

195

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

Cyrus Allen

Jr.-TR.

6

178

4

Micah Tease

So.

6

180

OR 0

Izaiah Williams

Fr.

6

180

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

195

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-5

330

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

Mississippi State (1-5, 0-3 SEC) depth chart

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Ty Cooper

Jr.

6-4

245

OR 44

Branden Jennings

Jr.

6-3

240

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

22

Kendrick Bingley-Jones

Jr.

6-4

310

OR 23

Trevion Williams

RS-Fr.

6-4

295

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Sulaiman Kpaka

Sr.

6-3

300

OR 90

Kai McClendon

Fr.

6-2

305

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

De'Monte Russell

Sr.

6-4

285

91

Deonte Anderson

Jr.

6-3

270

OR 46

Joseph Head Jr.

RS-Fr.

6-4

240

MIKE
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

7

Stone Blanton

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

26

JP Purvis

Sr.

6-1

245

DIME
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

40

Nic Mitchell

Jr.

6-2

230

OR 5

John Lewis

Jr.

6-3

240

STAR
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

2

Isaac Smith

So.

6

205

28

Tanner Johnson

So.

6

185

OR 15

Kobi Albert

RS-So.

5-11

180

Free safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Corey Ellington

Sr.

6-3

200

12

Tyler Woodward

Jr.

6-2

200

Strong safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Hunter Washington

Jr.

5-11

190

27

Chris Keys Jr.

Jr.

6

190

OR 17

Jordan Morant

Sr.

6

210

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Brylan Lanier

Jr.

6-1

190

1

Kelley Jones

RS-Fr.

6-4

195

OR 6

Traveon Wright

RS-Fr.

6

180

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

14

Brice Pollock

So.

6-1

190

4

DeAgo Brumfield

Sr.

6

190

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Reed, 43-79 (54.4%), 585 yards, 6 TD

Weigman, 41-66 (62.1%), 501 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: Moss, 88 carries, 609 yards (6.9 YPC), 6 TD

Daniels, 57 carries, 245 yards (4.3 YPC), 4 TD

Reed, 43 carries, 226 yards (5.3 YPC), 2 TD

Receiving: Thomas, 19 catches, 252 yards (13.3 YPC), 2 TD

Allen, 12 catches, 204 yards (17 YPC), 1 TD

Walker, 11 catches, 131 yards (11.9 YPC), 1 TD

Mississippi State statistical leaders

Tackles: Smith, 56

Blanton, 50

Lanier, 37

Tackles for loss: Jennings, 3.5

Lanier and Williams, 2

Sacks: Jennings, 1.5

Dinkins, 1

Interceptions: Three players with 1

Forced fumbles: Ellington and Blanton, 2

Pollock and Smith, 1

Fumble recoveries: Three players with 1

A&M's offense vs. Mississippi State's defense
CategoryA&MNational/SEC rankMiss. StateNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

31 PPG

49th, 10th

33.2 PPG

117th, 16th

Total offense/defense

413.3 YPG

55th, 10th

465.8 YPG

124th, 16th

Rushing offense/defense

232.3

9th, 2nd

201 YPG

119th, 16th

Passing offense/defense

181 YPG

112th, 14th

264

YPG

114th, 16th

First downs/allowed

131

53rd, 8th

144

126th, 16th

3rd down conversions/

defense

41.9%

58th, 10th

46.8%

122nd, 16th

Red zone %/ defense

95.5%

15th, 3rd

84.6%

75th, 13th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

3.33/

game

8th, 2nd

4/game

120th, 16th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1.17/

game

29th, 3rd

.83/

game

126th, 16th

Turnovers/

forced

3

6th, 3rd

7

81st, 10th

Turnover +/-

+6

15th, 2nd

+1

57th, 9th

Time of possession

32:00

22nd, 4th

28:33

122nd, 16th

What A&M wants to do

Mississippi State is giving up 6.5 yards per play and 5.1 yards per rush. That sounds like a prototype Collin Klein game, where you run the ball heavily and take some deep shots.

Georgia completely ignored the run, but that's not A&M's way of doing business. Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels will likely get a heavy workload, taking some of the pressure off of Conner Weigman (who, believe it or not, will only be making his third career road start). Going right at the Bulldogs has been successful for everyone who has tried it.

Weigman showed really good patience and the ability to find receivers in zones, and he may need to do that again this weekend. Mississippi State uses a 3-man front most of the time, with a JACK (standup end) the remainder. They blitz frequently, but their blitzes have been ineffective -- five sacks on the season. But that leaves a lot of open space in the middle of the field, which could be exploited by the Aggies.

Against Missouri, we saw the first real downfield passing game from A&M all season, and that will likely continue against the Bulldogs. State has given up 13 passes of 20 yards or more in the past two games; A&M had five passes of more than 20 yards against Missouri. There could be an opportunity to open things up some Saturday.

The most important thing will be to continue the lack of turnvoers. A&M has turned the ball over once in the last five games and has controlled time of possession. If the Aggies avoid turnovers and are close to their average TOP of 32 minutes a game, they should be in good shape.


How Mississippi State may try to counter

By breaking every single trend they've shown so far this year. They're at the bottom of the conference --- and the country -- in every single category. The only one area where they haven't been terrible is forcing turnovers, where they have seven -- two last weekend against Georgia. Those two interceptions became 10 points.

The best thing the Bulldogs can do is try to slow down Moss and Daniels and hope Weigman can't repeat the performance he had against Missouri with cowbells clanging in his ear. State has been terrible when it comes to getting opponents off the field on third down, so they have to win there much more often.

The blitzes the Bulldogs use have been largely useless so far, so they'll either have to be more effective, change them up or totally change their defensive scheme. But getting pressure on Weigman and forcing some turnovers will be key to giving their offense a chance to keep them in the game.

