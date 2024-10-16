Texas A&M's offense vs. Mississippi State's defense

Mississippi State is giving up 6.5 yards per play and 5.1 yards per rush. That sounds like a prototype Collin Klein game, where you run the ball heavily and take some deep shots.

Georgia completely ignored the run, but that's not A&M's way of doing business. Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels will likely get a heavy workload, taking some of the pressure off of Conner Weigman (who, believe it or not, will only be making his third career road start). Going right at the Bulldogs has been successful for everyone who has tried it.

Weigman showed really good patience and the ability to find receivers in zones, and he may need to do that again this weekend. Mississippi State uses a 3-man front most of the time, with a JACK (standup end) the remainder. They blitz frequently, but their blitzes have been ineffective -- five sacks on the season. But that leaves a lot of open space in the middle of the field, which could be exploited by the Aggies.

Against Missouri, we saw the first real downfield passing game from A&M all season, and that will likely continue against the Bulldogs. State has given up 13 passes of 20 yards or more in the past two games; A&M had five passes of more than 20 yards against Missouri. There could be an opportunity to open things up some Saturday.

The most important thing will be to continue the lack of turnvoers. A&M has turned the ball over once in the last five games and has controlled time of possession. If the Aggies avoid turnovers and are close to their average TOP of 32 minutes a game, they should be in good shape.



