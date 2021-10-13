Texas A&M's offense vs. Missouri's defense

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 21 Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2 SEC) and Missouri (3-3, 0-2 SEC) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Tigers defense.

The scene

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri When: Saturday, 11 a.m. central time TV: SEC Network Weather: Sunny, temperatures in the 50s to low 60s

Texas A&M depth chart (spread base)

QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200 #14, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195 #13, Haynes King; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 200 RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225 #6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185 TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255; #88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR #42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260 WR #2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190 #5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210 OR #8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175 WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190 #7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195; WR: #81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200 #1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180 #9, Hezekiah Jones; RS-Sr.; 6, 180

LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300 #60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315 LG: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325 #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315 #70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325 C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325 #77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330 RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325 #52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320 OR #66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So.; 6-5, 340 RT: #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320 #53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330 OR



Missouri depth chart (4-2-5 base)

DE: #18, Trajan Jeffcoat; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 276 #15, Johnny Walker, RS-Fr.; 6-3, 233 OR #28, Jatorian Hansford; Sr.; 6-4, 258 DT: #78, Kobie Whiteside; Gr.; 6-1, 298 OR #6, Darius Robinson; Jr.; 6-5, 290 NT: #0, Akial Byers; Gr.; 6-3, 288 #58, Mekhi Wingo; Fr.; 6, 266 OR #99, Realus George; RS-So.; 6-1, 278 DE: #9, Isaiah McGuire; Jr.; 6-4, 266 OR #39, Chris Turner; Gr.; 6-3, 268 #55, Arden Walker; Fr.; 6-2, 224

MIKE: #25, Blaze Alldredge; Gr.; 6-1, 231; #33, Chad Bailey; RS-Jr.; 6, 229 WILL: #11, Devin Nicholson; Jr.; 6-2, 221 #29, Jamie Pettway; RS-So.; 6-2, 225

CB: #8, Ish Burdine; RS-So.; 6-1, 187 OR#26, Akayleb Evans; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 198 SS: #3, Martez Manuel; 3; Jr.; 6, 208 #12, Shawn Robinson; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 223 FS: #1, Jaylon Carlies; So.; 6-3, 204 OR #4, Jalani Williams RS-So.; 6-1, 193 #7, Stacy Brown; Jr.; 6-2, 205 CB: #24, Allie Green IV; Gr.; 6-2, 202 Nickel: #14, Kris Abrams-Draine; So.; 5-11, 177 OR #5, Chris Shearin; RS-So.; 5-11, 189



Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Haynes King (leg) is out. The status of WR Hezekiah Jones is uncertain. WR Caleb Chapman is "day-to-day". OL Aki Ogunbiyi's status is uncertain. OL Luke Matthews is out for the year. Missouri: CB Ennis Rakestraw (ACL) is out for the year. DL Darius Robinson (leg) is doubtful

Texas A&M statistical leaders

AInias Smith and Isaiah Spiller helped get A&M's offense going again.

Passing: Calzada, 90-159 (56.7%), 1,029 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT King, 22-35 (62.9%), 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT Rushing: Spiller, 85 carries, 491 yards (5.8 YPC), 3 TD Achane, 50 carries, 329 yards (6.6 YPC), 2 TD Receiving: Smith, 26 catches, 285 yards (11 YPC), 4 TD Wydermyer, 18 catches, 249 yards (13.8 YPC), 2 TD Achane, 17 catches, 163 yards (9.6 YPC), 1 TD

Missouri statistical leaders

Tackles: Alldredge, 45 Manuel, 39 Nicholson, 36 Tackles for loss: Alldredge, 8 McGuire, 6 Manuel and Nicholson, 4 Sacks: Alldredge, 4 McGuire, 3 Four players with 2 Interceptions: Carlies and Abrams-Draine, 2 Three players with 1 Forced fumbles: Evans, 2 Three players with 1 Fumble recoveries: Abrams-Draine and Bailey, 1



Head-to-Head by the numbers

Texas A&M's offense vs. Missouri's defense Category Texas A&M Missouri Total offense/yards allowed 376.8 YPG 497.8 YPG Scoring offense/defense 25.3 PPG 37.5 PPG Rushing yards/yards allowed 155.3 YPG 287.2 YPG Passing yards/yards allowed 221.5 YPG 210.7 YPG Third down conversion percentage/defense 41% 51.2% Red zone conversion percentage/defense 73.7% 92.3% Sacks allowed/sacks 13 17 Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 37 39 Time of possession 28:41 29:05 Turnovers/forced 9 10 Turnover +/- -2 +5

What A&M wants to do

Devon Achane could see the ball a lot Saturday.

Go out and push Missouri around up front and run the football. After a disastrous start to the season, the A&M offensive line has actually been good the past two weeks and more than held their own against Alabama. They can read a stat sheet -- the Tigers are undermanned and undersized up front and have given up an average of 6.1 yards per carry this season. That total includes 458 yards to Tennessee two weeks ago in an 62-28 massacre. Their other SEC opponent to date, Kentucky, ran for 333. Their only other major conference opponent, Boston College, ran for 278. You get the idea. The Aggies have Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, by far the best combination of backs Mizzou has faced this year. You get the idea again. Missouri also has a very explosive offense, so the Aggies don't want to give them too many cracks at it. In other words, it's definitely time to go back to the 2020 model: lean on the opponents up front with your big line, run the football and give Zach Calzada safe, solid options to make plays. Then, when the opportunity presents itself, hit the Tigers down the field. Missouri's defense is pretty terrible, but they do a couple of things well. First, they force turnovers -- 10 so far. They also cause negative plays, with solid sack and tackle for loss numbers. So for A&M, the gameplan looks pretty obvious: go out and use your best weapons in the running game, chew up Missouri's defensive line and the clock and keep the offense off the field.





How Missouri may try to respond