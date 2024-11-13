Texas A&M's offense vs. New Mexico State's defense

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas When: 6:45 p.m. central time Saturday, Nov. 16 Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in the 70s TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi)

Amari Daniels steps in as A&M's starting running back.

No. 15 Texas A&M (7-2, 5-1 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback Number Name Class Height Weight 15 Conner Weigman RS-So. 6-3 220 OR 10 Marcel Reed RS-Fr. 6-2 180

Running back Number Name Class Height Weight 5 Amari Daniels RS-Jr. 5-9 215 22 E.J. Smith Gr.-TR. 6 215

Tight End Number Name Class Height Weight 84 Tre Watson Sr.-TR. 6-5 250 82 Shane Calhoun Gr.-TR. 6-4 250 OR 18 Donovan Green RS-So. 6-4 265 OR 17 Theo Ohrstrom RS-So. 6-6 265

Wide receiver (X) Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Column 5 3 Noah Thomas Jr. 6-6 200 11 Jake Bostick RS-So.-TR. 6-2 183

Wide receiver (SLOT) Number Name Class Height Weight 6 Cyrus Allen Jr.-TR. 6 178 OR 1 Jabre Barber Sr.-TR. 5-10 182

Wide receiver (Z) Number Name Class Height Weight 9 Jahdae Walker Sr.-TR. 6-4 205 2 Terry Bussey Fr.. 6 195

Left tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 60 Trey Zuhn Jr. 6-7 315 66 Hunter Erb RS-So. 6-6 330

Left guard Number Name Class Height Weight 71 Chase Bisontis So. 6-6 320 75 Kam Dewberry Jr. 6-4 330 OR 67 TJ Shanahan RS-Fr. 6-4 330

Center Number Name Class Height Weight 61 Kolinu'u Faaiu RS-Jr.-TR. 6-3 330 67 TJ Shanahan RS-Fr. 6-4 330

Right guard Number Name Class Height Weight 55 Ar'maj Reed-Adams RS-Jr. 6-5 330 67 TJ Shanahan RS-Fr. 6-4 330

Right tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 78 Dametrious Crownover RS-Jr. 6-7 330 OR 76 Deuce Fatheree Sr. 6-8 320

New Mexico State (2-7, 1-5 C-USA) depth chart

JACK Number Name Class Height Weight 8 Buddha Peleti Jr. 6-2 250 48 Reeves Baller RS-Fr. 6-4 208

Defensive end Number Name Class Height Weight 9 Kale Edwards Sr. 6-5 235 42 Noah Arinze Jr. 6-6

Defensive tackle 6 Naki Fahina 6-0 300 Sr. 98 Malaki Ta’ase 6-2 245 Fr Number Name Class Height Weight 5 Naki Fahina Sr. 6 300 98 Malaki- Ta'ase Fr. 6-2 245

Nose tackle Number Name Class Height Weight 90 Matt Lawson Sr. 6 280 44 Enzo Tayou Jr. 6-2 280

MIKE Number Name Class Height Weight 14 Sone Aupiu So. 6-1 225 13 Quincy Davis So. 6-2 225

WILL Number Name Class Height Weight 35 Tyler Martinez Jr. 6-2 225 15 Ron Perry Jr. 6-1 215

Nickel Number Name Class Height Weight 3 Tayden Barnes RS-Fr. 5-10 185 23 Naeten Mitchell RS-Fr. 5-11 175

Cornerback Number Name Class Height Weight 7 Keonte Glinton Sr. 5-11 190 22 Lanar Kelley Jr. Jr. 5-10 192

Cornerback Number Name Class Height Weight 24 Dakerric Hobbs Sr. 6 180 1 Josiah Charles So. 6 175

Free safety Number Name Class Height Weight 11 Dylan Early Sr. 6 190 5 Nick Session Sr. 6 190

Strong safety Number Name Class Height Weight 2 Da'Marcus Crosby Sr. 6-2 195 0 Josiah Cox So. 6-2 200

Injury update

Texas A&M: RBs Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens and C Mark Nabou are out for the year. LG Chase Bisontis is out for at least this week. New Mexico State: No reported injuries.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Reed, 63-109 (57.8%), 861 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT Weigman, 62-109 (56.9%), 782 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT

Rushing: Moss, 121 carries, 765 yards (6.3 YPC), 10 TD Daniels, 94 carries, 466 yards (5 YPC), 6 TD Reed, 68 carries, 334 yards (4.9 YPC), 5 TD

Receiving: Thomas, 24 catches, 367 yards (15.3 YPC), 3 TD Barber, 24 catches, 265 yards (10.6 YPC), 1 TD Allen, 17 catches, 260 yards (15.3 YPC), 1 TD

New Mexico State statistical leaders

Tackles: Martinez, 71 Crosby, 55 Aupiu and Barnes, 41

Tackles for loss: Edwards, 6 Aupiu, 4 Arinze, 3.5

Sacks: Edwards, 4 Peleti, 2.5 Arinze, 1.5

Interceptions: Cox, 2 Three players with 1

Forced fumbles: Crosby and Session, 1

A&M's offense vs. NMSU's defense Category A&M National/SEC rank NMSU National/C-USA rank Scoring offense/defense 30.9 PPG 46th, 8th 37.1 PPG 126th, 9th Total offense/defense 395.4 64th, 9th 450.2 YPG 123rd, 8th Rushing offense/defense 212.4 YPG 14th, 2nd 204.8 YPG 122nd, 8th Passing offense/defense 182.6 YPG 112th, 15th 245.4 YPG 105th, 8th First downs/allowed 184 85th, 12th 188 86th, 7th 3rd down conversions/ defense 42.7% 52nd, 9th 43.1% 100th, 6th Red zone %/ defense 97.1% 2nd, 1st 86.4% 56th, 2nd Tackles for loss allowed/TFL 3.56/game 8th, 2nd 3.8/game 125th, 8th Sacks allowed/sacks 1.56/game 46th, 4th 1.22/ game 123rd, 9th Turnovers/ forced 8 18th, 2nd 5 130th, 9th Turnover +/- +6 26th, 3rd -15 132nd, 9th Time of possession 31:30 29th, 3rd 28:52 96th, 5th

What A&M wants to do

Score early, often and put the game away fast. But they've also got to get some work with what has to be a new-look offense, because the centerpiece of the offense is gone. The Aggie offense isn't the same without Le'Veon Moss. That's pretty obvious and they'll have to adjust. Amari Daniels will become the workhorse and EJ Smith will get more carries, but A&M needs to make its passing game more effective. This is a game where the Aggies should be able to work on a few things -- including, hopefully, some new wrinkles implemented during the bye week. The Aggies aren't going to get where they want to go unless the passing game improves. They're almost certainly going to be able to run the ball on an undersized defensive line that is one of the absolute worst in the nation, but NMSU's inability to get pressure or force turnovers should help give confidence to Marcel Reed or Conner Weigman (or both). It's hard to adjust an offense at mid-season, but A&M's going to have to do it. NMSU is the perfect team to start working on some new things, and the Aggies should look to take advantage of it.

