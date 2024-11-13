Published Nov 13, 2024
Texas A&M's offense vs. New Mexico State's defense
Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 6:45 p.m. central time Saturday, Nov. 16

Weather: Cloudy with temperatures in the 70s

TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi)

No. 15 Texas A&M (7-2, 5-1 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

OR 10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215

Tight End
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265

Wide receiver (X)
Column 1Column 2Column 3Column 4Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

11

Jake Bostick

RS-So.-TR.

6-2

183

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

6

Cyrus Allen

Jr.-TR.

6

178

OR 1

Jabre Barber

Sr.-TR.

5-10

182

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

2

Terry Bussey

Fr..

6

195

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

New Mexico State (2-7, 1-5 C-USA) depth chart

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Buddha Peleti

Jr.

6-2

250

48

Reeves Baller

RS-Fr.

6-4

208

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Kale Edwards

Sr.

6-5

235

42

Noah Arinze

Jr.

6-6

265

Defensive tackle
6 Naki Fahina 6-0 300 Sr. 98 Malaki Ta’ase 6-2 245 Fr
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Naki Fahina

Sr.

6

300

98

Malaki- Ta'ase

Fr.

6-2

245

Nose tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

90

Matt Lawson

Sr.

6

280

44

Enzo Tayou

Jr.

6-2

280

MIKE
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

14

Sone Aupiu

So.

6-1

225

13

Quincy Davis

So.

6-2

225

WILL
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

35

Tyler Martinez

Jr.

6-2

225

15

Ron Perry

Jr.

6-1

215

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Tayden Barnes

RS-Fr.

5-10

185

23

Naeten Mitchell

RS-Fr.

5-11

175

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

7

Keonte Glinton

Sr.

5-11

190

22

Lanar Kelley Jr.

Jr.

5-10

192

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

24

Dakerric Hobbs

Sr.

6

180

1

Josiah Charles

So.

6

175

Free safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Dylan Early

Sr.

6

190

5

Nick Session

Sr.

6

190

Strong safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

2

Da'Marcus Crosby

Sr.

6-2

195

0

Josiah Cox

So.

6-2

200

Injury update

Texas A&M: RBs Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens and C Mark Nabou are out for the year.

LG Chase Bisontis is out for at least this week.

New Mexico State: No reported injuries.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Reed, 63-109 (57.8%), 861 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT

Weigman, 62-109 (56.9%), 782 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT


Rushing: Moss, 121 carries, 765 yards (6.3 YPC), 10 TD

Daniels, 94 carries, 466 yards (5 YPC), 6 TD

Reed, 68 carries, 334 yards (4.9 YPC), 5 TD


Receiving: Thomas, 24 catches, 367 yards (15.3 YPC), 3 TD

Barber, 24 catches, 265 yards (10.6 YPC), 1 TD

Allen, 17 catches, 260 yards (15.3 YPC), 1 TD

New Mexico State statistical leaders

Tackles: Martinez, 71

Crosby, 55

Aupiu and Barnes, 41


Tackles for loss: Edwards, 6

Aupiu, 4

Arinze, 3.5


Sacks: Edwards, 4

Peleti, 2.5

Arinze, 1.5


Interceptions: Cox, 2

Three players with 1


Forced fumbles: Crosby and Session, 1

A&M's offense vs. NMSU's defense
CategoryA&MNational/SEC rankNMSUNational/C-USA rank

Scoring offense/defense

30.9 PPG

46th, 8th

37.1 PPG

126th, 9th

Total offense/defense

395.4

64th, 9th

450.2 YPG

123rd, 8th

Rushing offense/defense

212.4 YPG

14th, 2nd

204.8

YPG

122nd, 8th

Passing offense/defense

182.6 YPG

112th, 15th

245.4

YPG

105th, 8th

First downs/allowed

184

85th, 12th

188

86th, 7th

3rd down conversions/

defense

42.7%

52nd, 9th

43.1%

100th, 6th

Red zone %/ defense

97.1%

2nd, 1st

86.4%

56th, 2nd

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

3.56/game

8th, 2nd

3.8/game

125th, 8th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1.56/game

46th, 4th

1.22/

game

123rd, 9th

Turnovers/

forced

8

18th, 2nd

5

130th, 9th

Turnover +/-

+6

26th, 3rd

-15

132nd, 9th

Time of possession

31:30

29th, 3rd

28:52

96th, 5th

What A&M wants to do

Score early, often and put the game away fast. But they've also got to get some work with what has to be a new-look offense, because the centerpiece of the offense is gone.

The Aggie offense isn't the same without Le'Veon Moss. That's pretty obvious and they'll have to adjust. Amari Daniels will become the workhorse and EJ Smith will get more carries, but A&M needs to make its passing game more effective. This is a game where the Aggies should be able to work on a few things -- including, hopefully, some new wrinkles implemented during the bye week.

The Aggies aren't going to get where they want to go unless the passing game improves. They're almost certainly going to be able to run the ball on an undersized defensive line that is one of the absolute worst in the nation, but NMSU's inability to get pressure or force turnovers should help give confidence to Marcel Reed or Conner Weigman (or both).

It's hard to adjust an offense at mid-season, but A&M's going to have to do it. NMSU is the perfect team to start working on some new things, and the Aggies should look to take advantage of it.

How NMSU may try to counter

Do everything different than they have all year? It has been the season from hell for this group of Aggies defensively. Nothing has gone right.

NSMU's defense struggles to get pressure on the quarterback and has even more trouble creating turnovers. Edwards is their best defensive player and leads the team in sacks, but he's a seriously undersized defensive end at 235 pounds. He'll be giving up a whole lot of size to whichever Aggie offensive tackle he lines up across from. They're going to have to be fast if they're going to get to the quarterback, so they may have to blitz more than they want.

NMSU will switch between three- and four-man fronts, and they'll have to get a lot more creative Saturday. They've given up 30 points or more to every FBS team they've played and gave up back-to-back 50-point games at midseason.

And A&M is, by far, the best team they've played.

This group of Aggies will have to play a tremendous game to hang around with the Aggies from the SEC.