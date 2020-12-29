AggieYell - Texas A&M's offense vs. North Carolina's defense

Continue what they've been doing for the past two months: control the time of possession, run the football effectively but keep the offense balanced with a steady passing game. They also know UNC is going to throw the kitchen sink at them to slow down the running game, which is something they have to be ready for.

Auburn and Tennessee absolutely sold out to stop the running game, but A&M still picked up 313 and 216 yards, respectively, against them. UNC gives up 4.1 yards a carry on the season and has given 200 yards or more rushing in a game three times (and Notre Dame had 199). But this may be the game where they put in their most concerted effort against the run.

If UNC is going to stack the box like Tennessee did, the Aggies will have to be ready for it. That will mean running the ball with Mond and using the option game as well as barreling ahead with Spiller. They'll also have to take some quick passes over the middle to guys like Smith, Lane and (of course) Wydermyer. That will work to A&M's favor as the Tar Heels secondary -- the safeties especially -- have not been good this year.

UNC uses a glorified 4-man front, which is three-down linemen and a linebacker standing up on the edge. They've got moderate size and have gotten moderate play out of them. Losing Surratt is a big deal, because he was the guy making the tackles around the line of scrimmage. They'll have to have someone else to step up and do that, because they probably won't walk away from their aggressive approach. That means an opportunity for the Maroon Goons to control the line of scrimmage and wear the Tar Heels down, something they've done repeatedly over the course of the year.

By now, there's nothing about A&M's offense that we haven't seen (unless they turn Demond Demas loose). The game plan is established: pound on opponents up front, get into short and manageable third down situations, keep the chains moving and control the clock. Rinse and repeat. The Aggies have challenged two months worth of opponents to beat that gameplan. So far, no one has.



