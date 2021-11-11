Texas A&M's offense vs. Ole Miss's defense

This is as simple as it gets: go right at Ole Miss with the running game. In their last three games, A&M has rushed for 283, 290 and 217 yards; on the other hand, Ole Miss has given up 77, 207 and 284 yards to LSU, Auburn and Liberty (and gave up 350 to Arkansas and 222 to Tennessee in the two games before that). The Aggies are by far the best running attack Ole Miss has faced this far. A&M has been able to out-muscle their last several opponents and the Rebels have been battered repeatedly.

The Ole Miss secondary hasn't been very good either and could be pressed early as the Aggies try to loosen up the front seven, similar to what A&M did early against Auburn. The Rebels like to play their linebackers up and play zone behind it, which leaves a lot of open space in the middle of the field. That could mean a lot of passes heading to Wydermyer and Smith (sound familiar)?

But the primary objective for A&M will be to get Spiller and Achane involved early and often. The Aggies want to do what they've done what they have repeatedly in the second half of the season: lean on their opponents and run it down their throats. That way, they can consume time of possession and keep the potent Ole Miss offense off the field.



