Texas A&M's offense vs. South Carolina's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC) and South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Gamecocks defense.
The scene
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 6:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Oct. 23
TV: SEC Network
Weather: Clear, with temperatures in the 70s
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200
#14, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225
#6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255;
#88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR
#42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260
WR #2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190
#5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210 OR
#8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175
WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190
#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195;
WR: #81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200
#1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180
LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300
#60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315
LG: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315
#70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325
C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325
#77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325
#52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320 OR
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So.; 6-5, 340
RT: #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320
#53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330
South Carolina depth chart
DE: #15, Aaron Sterling; Sr; 6-2, 250
#3, Jordan Burch; So.; 6-6, 268
DT: #99, Jabari Ellis; Sr.; 6-3, 278
#91, Tonka Hemingway; So.; 6-3, 300
DT: #6, Zacch Pickens; Jr.; 6-4, 305
#95, Alex Huntley; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 305
BUCK: #1, Kingsley Enagbare; Sr.; 6-4, 265
#7, Jordan Strachan; Sr.-TR.; 6-5, 250
NICKEL: #29, David Spaulding; So.-TR; 6-1, 195
#21, Carlins Platel; GR-TR.; 6-1, 205
MIKE: #30, Damani Stanley; Sr.; 6-1, 240
#0, Debo Williams; Fr.-TR; 6-1, 235
WILL: #19, Brad Johnson; Sr.; 6-3, 240
#32, Mohamed Kaba; So.; 6-2, 235 OR
#41, Darryle War; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 217
CB: #9, Cam Smith; So.; 6-1, 187
#18, Dominick Hill; So.; 6-2, 200
SS: #10, R.J. Roderick; Sr.; 6, 207
#4, Jaylin Dickerson; Jr.; 6-1, 197
#8, Jahmar Brown; So.; 6-1, 208
FS: #12, Jaylan Foster; Sr.; 5-10, 195
#20, Tyrese Ross; Jr.-TR.; 6, 200
CB: #28, Darius Rush; Jr.; 6-2, 195
#24, Marcellas Dial; So.-TR.; 6, 190
Injury updates
Texas A&M: QB Haynes King, OL Luke Matthews and WR Hezekiah Jones are out for the year. WR Caleb Chapman is practicing and is "day-to-day".
South Carolina: Safety Jaylin Dickerson (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday. LB Sherrod Greene and SS Jahmar Brown are also doubtful.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Passing: Calzada, 103-184 (56%), 1,177 yards, 10 TD, 6 INT
King, 22-35 (62.9%), 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Rushing: Spiler, 105 carries, 659 yards (6.3 YPC), 4 TD
Achane, 66 carries, 453 yards (6.9 YPC), 4 TD
Receiving: Smith, 29 catches, 319 yards (11 YPC), 6 TD
Wydermyer, 21 catches, 278 yards (13.2 YPC), 2 TD
Achane, 18 catches, 190 yards (10.6 YPC), 1 TD
South Carolina statistical leaders
Tackles: Foster, 58
Johnson, 41
Staley, 36
Tackles for loss: Enagbare, 5
Pickens, 4.5
Foster, 4
Sacks: Enagbare, 4.5
Pickens, 3.5
Sterling, 2.5
Interceptions: Foster, 4
Staley, 2
Forced fumbles: Three players with 2
Fumble recoveries: 5 players with 1
|Category
|Texas A&M
|South Carolina
|
Total offense/defense
|
384.6 YPG (78th)
|
327.4 YPG (34th)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
26.7 PPG (79th)
|
21.7 PPG (45th)
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
173.6 YPG (52nd)
|
151.3 YPG (74th)
|
Passing offense
|
211 YPG (90th)
|
176.1 YPG (17th)
|
3rd down conversions/conversion defense
|
40.2% (67th)
|
44.7% (116th)
|
Red zone offense/defense
|
78.3% (97th)
|
88.2% (90th)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
14 (58th)
|
18 (41st)
|
Tackles for loss allowed
|
38 (77th)
|
30 (108th)
|
Time of possession
|
28:52 (89th)
|
30:45 (45th)
|
Turnovers lost/gained
|
10 (81st)
|
16 (3rd)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-1 (80th)
|
+2 (54th)
What the Aggies will want to do
Run the football again. It seems simplistic to see it over and over, but there's a glaring issue for South Carolina. They're 74th against the run, and they haven't exactly faced a tough schedule to date: Eastern Illinois, East Carolina, Georgia (ok, THAT'S tough), Kentucky, Troy, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. They're 1-3 against SEC opponents and have given up 184 (5.9 YPC), 230 (5.2) and 247 (5.0) yards on the ground in games against UGA, Kentucky and Tennessee. They handled Vandy's running attack well, but that's Vandy.
Now comes A&M, fresh off a weekend where Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 292 yards on the ground. The Aggies are getting improved play from their offensive line and the results are showing: 76 points in their last two games and more than 800 yards of total offense -- and that, of course, includes playing No. 1 Alabama. While Zach Calzada has played better, the offense still starts with the ground game.
South Carolina has survived on turnovers this year, so keeping the ball on the ground seems like a good way to defeat that positive for them. The Gamecocks also have a smaller defensive line and a banged-up linebacker unit, which could also work to A&M's advantage.
Last year's matchup with South Carolina was a big game for Jalen Wydemyer and, while the Gamecocks have changed their scheme under Shane Beamer, it could be again. The Gamecocks like to play aggressively with their safeties, which means Wydermyer could get behind them or, at worst, get into a lot of one-on-one matchups.
If A&M establishes the running game, then Calzada can start to pick on the secondary some and the Aggies can work on the play action game. But don't be surprised if A&M comes out with a bit of a conservative approach, trying to run the ball heavily. Then, as the Gamecocks defense wears down -- and their offense is really struggling -- the Aggies can open things up.
How South Carolina may try to respond
Do as much as humanly possible to stop the A&M running game and then try to be opportunistic. The Gamecocks have forced 16 turnovers, including three interceptions returns for touchdowns. They play aggressively, leading to a lot of man coverage. They've given up some big plays, but have also forced some mistakes as well.
Enagbare is an elite pass rusher, and he'll be a tough matchup for Ruben Fatheree. The rest of the defensive front needs to hold up and allow the linebackers to operate. They haven't done well at applying pressure beyond Enagbare, so they'll likely blitz a lot, even on running downs, to try to stop A&M at or around the line of scrimmage.
Their idea will be the same as everyone else's: make Calzada beat them. Even though his play has improved dramatically over the past two games, he's still far less of a threat than Spiller and Achane. If they can put the game on Calzada's shoulders, they can shorten drives and will be more likely to force turnovers.