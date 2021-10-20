Texas A&M's offense vs. South Carolina's defense

Run the football again. It seems simplistic to see it over and over, but there's a glaring issue for South Carolina. They're 74th against the run, and they haven't exactly faced a tough schedule to date: Eastern Illinois, East Carolina, Georgia (ok, THAT'S tough), Kentucky, Troy, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. They're 1-3 against SEC opponents and have given up 184 (5.9 YPC), 230 (5.2) and 247 (5.0) yards on the ground in games against UGA, Kentucky and Tennessee. They handled Vandy's running attack well, but that's Vandy.

Now comes A&M, fresh off a weekend where Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 292 yards on the ground. The Aggies are getting improved play from their offensive line and the results are showing: 76 points in their last two games and more than 800 yards of total offense -- and that, of course, includes playing No. 1 Alabama. While Zach Calzada has played better, the offense still starts with the ground game.

South Carolina has survived on turnovers this year, so keeping the ball on the ground seems like a good way to defeat that positive for them. The Gamecocks also have a smaller defensive line and a banged-up linebacker unit, which could also work to A&M's advantage.

Last year's matchup with South Carolina was a big game for Jalen Wydemyer and, while the Gamecocks have changed their scheme under Shane Beamer, it could be again. The Gamecocks like to play aggressively with their safeties, which means Wydermyer could get behind them or, at worst, get into a lot of one-on-one matchups.

If A&M establishes the running game, then Calzada can start to pick on the secondary some and the Aggies can work on the play action game. But don't be surprised if A&M comes out with a bit of a conservative approach, trying to run the ball heavily. Then, as the Gamecocks defense wears down -- and their offense is really struggling -- the Aggies can open things up.