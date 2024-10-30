Texas A&M's offense vs. South Carolina's defense

Use the RPO game effectively, don't get behind the sticks, protect Reed (or Weigman) and don't turn the ball over.

South Carolina's defense is very good, particularly up front. But their offense is atrocious. The easiest way for them to stick around and steal this game is if A&M helps them do it.

The gameplan has to start with Moss, as it does nearly every week. It is not easy to run on the Gamecocks, but both LSU and Ole Miss did it with reasonable success -- and we know that LSU couldn't run on A&M at all. So Moss has to be the guy carrying the load, with Reed knowing when to pull the ball when they go with the zone read, which they probably will a lot. They ran it far more effectively against LSU than they have earlier in the year, and I don't just mean that LSU couldn't stop it; they were much more efficient in the whole operation.

But if you want that to work and keep the defensive line off of Reed, you've got to mix in some quick passes as well. We started to see more of that last week, but outside of hitting Jabre Barber twice on one drive, Weigman largely misfired when he had guys open and crossing in the middle. That is something Reed should be able to do with some consistency. I'd also work in some rollouts to get Reed more time to look down the field -- and give him the option to take off if he needs it.

This game is probably going to be a slugfest, so the Aggie offensive line has to keep doing what it has in SEC -- physically beat down their opponents. They blew Missouri off the ball from the start, and wore down Arkansas and LSU to the point they broke in the second half. Doing the same this weekend is an absolute must.