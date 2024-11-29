Published Nov 29, 2024
Texas A&M's offense vs. Texas' defense
Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 6:30 p.m. central, Saturday, Nov. 30

Weather: Temperatures in the 50s, dropping into the 40s during the game

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

No. 20 Texas A&M (8-3, 5-2 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180

15

Conner Wegiman

RS-So.

6-3

220

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

2

Rueben Owens

So.

6

205

22

E.J. Smith

GR-TR.

6

215

Tight End
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265

Wide receiver (X)
Column 1Column 2Column 3Column 4Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

11

Jake Bostick

RS-So.-TR.

6-2

183

Wide receiver (SLOT)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Jabre Barber

Sr.

5-10

182

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

195

Wide receiver (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

2

Terry Bussey

Fr.

6

195

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

No. 3 Texas (10-1, 6-1 SEC) depth chart

JACK
88 Barryn Sorrell Sr. 6-3 260 91 Ethan Burke Jr. 6-5 260
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

88

Barryn Sorrell

Sr.

6-3

260

91

Ethan Burke

Jr.

6-5

260

LDT
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

95

Alfred Collins

Sr.

6-5

320

99

Jermayne Lale

Sr.

6-2

315

NT
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

15

Bill Norton

Sr.

6-5

335

53

Aaron Bryant

So.

6-2

305

RDT
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

45

Vernon Broughton

Sr.

6-3

305

98

Tiaoalii Savea

Sr.

6-3

295

EDGE
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

8

Trey Moore

Jr.

6-2

245

11

Colin Simmons

Fr.

6-2

245

MIKE
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

0

Anthony Hill

So.

6-2

235

18

Liona Lefau

So.

6

235

WILL
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

33

David Gbenda

Sr.

6

235

37

Morice Blackwell Jr.

Sr.

6

220

FCB
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

23

Jahdae Barron

Sr.

5-11

200

9

Gavin Holmes

Sr.

5-11

185

Free safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

16

Michael Taafee

Jr.

6

195

21

Xavier Filasaime

Fr.

6-1

200

Boundary safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Andrew Mukuba

Sr.

6

190

25

Jelani McDonald

So.

6-2

205

BCB
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Malik Muhammad

So.

6

190

6

Kobe Black

Fr.

6-2

200

STAR
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Jaylon Guilbeau

Jr.

6

190

Injury updates

Texas A&M: RB Le'Veon Moss, C Mark Nabou and WR Cyrus Allen are out for the year.

RB Rueben Owens and QB Jaylen Henderson are questionable; OL Chase Bisontis is probable.

Texas: DB Derek Williams Jr. is out.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Reed, 105-175 (60%), 1,426 yards, 12 TD, 3 INT

Weigman, 64-114 (56.1%), 819 yards, 3 TD, 5 INT


Rushing: Moss, 121 carries, 765 yards (6.3 YPC), 10 TD

Daniels, 126 carries, 640 yards (5.1 YPC), 8 TD

Reed, 93 carries, 441 yards (4.7 YPC), 6 TD


Receiving: Thomas, 31 catches, 514 yards (16.6 YPC), 6 TD

Barber, 29 catches, 325 yards (11.2 YPC), 1 TD

Walker, 24 catches, 277 yards (11.5 YPC), 2 TD

Texas statistical leaders

Tackles: Hill, 79

Taaffe, 54

Gbenda, 48

Tackles for loss: Hill, 15

Simmons, 11.5

Sorrell, 9

Sacks: Hill, 7.5

Simmons, 7

Sorell, 4.5

Interceptions: Barron and Mukuba, 4

Nine players with 1

Forced fumbles: Hill, 4

Simmons, 2

Fumble recoveries: Moore and Broughton, 2

Three players with 1

Head-to-head

A&M's offense vs. Texas' defense
CategoryA&MNational/SEC rankTexasNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

32.5 PPG

36th, 7th

12.1 PPG

3rd, 1st

Total offense/defense

417.1 YPG

44th, 9th

247.5 YPG

2nd, 1st

Rushing offense/defense

208.4 YPG 17th, 2nd

24th, 5th

104 YPG

13th, 4th

Passing offense/defense

208.7 YPG

86th, 13th

143.4 YPG

2nd, 1st

First downs/allowed

240

45th, 7th

162

2nd, 1st

3rd down conversions/

defense

45.6%

22nd, 5th

29.9%

9th, 3rd

Red zone %/ defense

95.6%

2nd, 1st

72.7%

10th, 4th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

4/game

16th, 2nd

7.3/

game

13th, 5th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1.82/

game

59th, 6th

3/

game

11th, 3rd

Turnovers/

forced

11

29th, 3rd

24

5th, 2nd

Turnover +/-

+4

41st, 7th

+7

21st, 2nd

Time of possession

32:14

16th, 3rd

30:09

65th, 8th

What A&M wants to do

Pretty simple: play bullyball, run the ball, chew up clock and make it a four-quarter brawl.

Texas' defense has been outstanding all season, but the team that beat them -- Georgia -- just lined up and went right at them. Trevor Etienne had 87 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. And A&M brings the added element of a mobile quarterback to the party.

Reed has had his best two games passing-wise the past two weeks and he'll need to be good again this week, but the running game has to be first and foremost. You don't want to try to get into a shootout or have to throw a lot to cut into a lead. The Aggies will probably use a good bit of RPO to throw Texas off balance, but they'll need motion and misdirection too.

A&M will need another big game from Noah Thomas, who had a career effort against Auburn, and the tight ends could help in the passing game as they could force the linebackers away from the line of scrimmage. This could be a Tre Watson/Theo Ohrstrom kind of game.

But the big thing is that A&M needs to line up and take it right at Texas. They need to out-physical them. Georgia is the only team that has attempted that, and they wore Texas out in the fourth quarter. The Aggies need to be able to do the same.

How Texas may try to counter

They know as well as we do what the Aggies want to do, so they may stack the box and try to force Reed to throw. Even though A&M has improved quite a bit in the passing game the last few weeks and Reed looks more comfortable, it's still not their strong suit.

Texas likes to blitz their linebackers, and Anthony Hill has put up huge numbers in terms of sacks and tackles for loss. They're going to want to have him up in the box and attacking into the backfield.

Texas has no problem playing man coverage and they've been very good at forcing takeaways this season. Their defensive speed is outstanding and they tend to go small on the edges to increase that speed. In this case, they may be looking to blitz more to slow down the run than the pass, and they'll take their chances with Reed throwing the ball.