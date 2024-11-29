Texas A&M's offense vs. Texas' defense

Pretty simple: play bullyball, run the ball, chew up clock and make it a four-quarter brawl.

Texas' defense has been outstanding all season, but the team that beat them -- Georgia -- just lined up and went right at them. Trevor Etienne had 87 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns. And A&M brings the added element of a mobile quarterback to the party.

Reed has had his best two games passing-wise the past two weeks and he'll need to be good again this week, but the running game has to be first and foremost. You don't want to try to get into a shootout or have to throw a lot to cut into a lead. The Aggies will probably use a good bit of RPO to throw Texas off balance, but they'll need motion and misdirection too.

A&M will need another big game from Noah Thomas, who had a career effort against Auburn, and the tight ends could help in the passing game as they could force the linebackers away from the line of scrimmage. This could be a Tre Watson/Theo Ohrstrom kind of game.

But the big thing is that A&M needs to line up and take it right at Texas. They need to out-physical them. Georgia is the only team that has attempted that, and they wore Texas out in the fourth quarter. The Aggies need to be able to do the same.