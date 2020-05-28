AggieYell - Texas A&M scores in-state commitment from Rivals250 CB Deuce Harmon

THE SITUATION

The wait is over. Rivals250 cornerback Deuce Harmon committed to Texas A&M on Thursday, putting a pin in the recruitment of one of the top defensive backs in the Lone Star State and the country. Harmon was an early offer for the Aggies coaches and saw his recruitment take off after turning in a spectacular junior campaign for Denton (Texas) Guyer en route to a Class 6A Division II state championship game appearance. In the end, Harmon selected Texas A&M over a host of other notable programs, mainly Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State, SMU, Oregon, Notre Dame and USC. Harmon brings the total number of commitments in Texas A&M's 2021 recruiting class up to nine. The Aggies entered the day knocking on the door of the top-25 in the Rivals team rankings. The four-star cornerback is the first defensive back in the Aggies' haul. He's the fifth Texas-based prospect in the class, joining Guyer teammate and four-star quarterback Eli Stowers.

Harmon ranks as the No. 249 overall prospect in America. He's the No. 19-ranked cornerback and the No. 35-ranked player within the state.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On the timing of his commitment: "I felt like it was the right time because I was planning to be committed before going into my senior season so I could be focused on my last season before going onto the next chapter. A&M became the top school by giving me a chance early and they always kept the same energy the whole time." On his relationship with the A&M coaches: "The connection with them is more than a football relationship. Half the time we don’t even talk about football. The relationship with the coaches is even stronger than they were before. I feel like I can talk to them about anything." On highlights of his visits to College Station: "The game atmosphere is crazy there, I was wowed when I first went there and I told myself I can definitely see myself playing here. Knowing that I will be coached by legendary coaches, I know that I will get the best development there is on and off the field." On the type of player that Texas A&M is getting: "I don’t want to say anything special, but just know that they are getting a dog and I’m going to be the best me. They are the team for me because I know their football scheme fits me and I have a chance to start as a true freshman." On the difficulty level of the decision: "There were definitely some hard calls I had to make, but I knew that they respected my decision and I know I’m happy with it, too."

RIVALS REACTION

Harmon was an All-District selection in 2019 after recording 46 tackles, including 38 solos, to go along with 9 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. As a sophomore, Harmon was the District 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Over the past two seasons at Guyer, the four-star cornerback has amassed 91 total stops, 20 pass breakups, 5 interceptions and forced 3 fumbles. Harmon is also a special teams contributor. He averaged 20 yards per return on kickoffs in 2019 and 20.4 yards per return on punts. In terms of build, Harmon is a smidge undersized at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, but makes up for it with elite coverage skills and plenty of physicality in coverage and when defending the run. Harmon has an athletic, muscular build with a 77-inch wingspan that shows in pass coverage. Harmon is a noted track athlete with a 10.83-second time in the 100-meter. He also has strong scores in the 4x100 (41.93 seconds) and 4x200 (1:30.12) relay teams. Last spring, Harmon recorded a 4.53-second 40 time, a 4.38-second short shuttle and a 40-inch vertical jump. Combine that speed, ability to get vertical and long wingspan with exceptional coverage skills and a nose for the football. Harmon possesses a game-changing skill-set with his ability to play multiple techniques -- off-the-ball, press-man, zone -- and tightly shadow receivers in the boundaries, over the middle of the field and defend against vertical routes. Harmon is an instinctive cover corner. He has fluid hips and is a natural in coverage. He excels at high-pointing the football and uses his long arms to his advantage. He possesses great short-area quickness to jump routes and naturally flocks to the football. Harmon makes a habit out of breaking up screens before they unfold and delivering big-time pops to ball-carriers in the open field. He also is a threat to jar the ball loose or snatch the football if it's in his general vicinity. It's also worth mentioning that Harmon can be physical without being handsy in coverage. He's effective at jamming bigger receivers at the line but can play off-the-ball, too. He is a defensive coordinator's solution to speedy receivers in offenses attacking downfield.

We are all still feeling the Earth shake after 2021 CB Deuce Harmon's hit-stick tackle from Saturday@_DeuceHarmon_ @DentonGuyer_FB @FlightSkillz @Rivals pic.twitter.com/bShw1r28DD — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 26, 2019