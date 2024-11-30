Published Nov 30, 2024
Texas' offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Mark Passwaters  •  AggieYell
Publisher
Twitter
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Advertisement

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 6:30 p.m. central, Saturday, Nov. 30

Weather: Temperatures in the 50s, dropping into the 40s during the game

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

No. 3 Texas (10-1, 6-1 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

3

Quinn Ewers

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-2

210

16

Arch Manning

So.

6-3

215

Running back
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Quintrevion Wisner

So.

6

200

23

Jaydon Blue

Jr.

6

200

Tight end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

85

Gunnar Helm

Sr.

6-5

250

81

Juan Davis

Sr.

6-3

235

WR (X)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

7

Isaiah Bond

Jr-TR.

5-10

180

5

Ryan Wingo

Fr.

6-2

210

WR (Z)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

2

Matthew Golden

Jr.-TR.

6

195

11

Silas Bolden

Jr.-TR.

5-8

160

WR (H)
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

0

DeAndre Moore Jr.

So.

6

195

21

Ryan Niblett

RS-Fr.

5-10

185

Left tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

78

Kelvin Banks

Jr.

6-3

320

74

Trevor Goosby

RS-Fr.

6-7

315

Left guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

76

Hayden Conner

Sr.

6-5

320

72

Neto Umeozulu

RS-So.

6-3

330

Center
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

65

Jake Majors

RS-Sr.

6-2

315

76

Hayden Conner

Sr.

6-5

320

Right guard
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

52

DJ Campbell

Jr.

6-2

320

54

Cole Hudson

Jr.

6-5

310

Right tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

56

Cameron Williams

Jr.

6-5

335

73

Brandon Baker

Fr.

6-3

315

No. 20 Texas A&M (8-3, 5-2 SEC) depth chart

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

11

Nic Scourton

Jr.-TR.

6-4

285

94

Josh Celiscar

Gr.-TR.

6-4

265

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

5

Shemar Turner

Sr.

6-4

300

99

Gabe Dindy

RS-So.

6-3

310

OR 56

Rodas Johnson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

300

Defensive tackle
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

13

DJ Hicks

So.

6-5

300

OR 17

Albert Regis

RS-Jr.

6-2

310

88

Samu Taumanupepe

RS-Fr.

6-3

350

Defensive end
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

4

Shemar Stewart

Jr.

6-6

290

92

Malick Sylla

Jr.

6-6

245

JACK
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

34

Cashius Howell

Jr.-TR.

6-4

245

15

Rylan Kennedy

So.

6-4

240

Linebacker
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

21

Taurean York

So.

6

235

32

Tristan Jernigan

Fr.

6-1

225

OR 45

Jordan Lockhart

Fr.

6-1

225

Linebacker
NameNumberClassHeightWeight

22

Solomon DeShields

Sr.-TR.

6-3

235

OR 27

Daymion Sanford

So.

6-2

230

OR 0

Scooby Williams

Jr.-TR.

6-2

230

Nickel
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

20

BJ Mayes

Sr.

6-1

195

OR 8

Jaydon Hill

Gr.-TR.

6

200

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

10

Dezz Ricks

RS-Fr.-TR.

6-1

195

14

Jayvon Thomas

So.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

1

Bryce Anderson

Jr.

6

192

33

Jarred Kerr

Jr.

6

195

Safety
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

25

Dalton Brooks

So.

6

195

OR 9

Trey Jones III

Gr.-TR.

6-2

215

OR 3

Marcus Ratcliffe

So.

6-3

210

Cornerback
NumberNameClassHeightWeight

26

Will Lee

Jr.-TR.

6-3

190

24

Donovan Saunders

Jr.-TR.

6-3

195

Injury update

Texas: RBs Cedric Baxter, Christian Clark and Velton Garner are all out.

QB Quinn Ewers (ankle) is probable.

Texas A&M: Nickel Tyreek Chappell is out.

Nickel Jaydon Hill and CB Will Lee are questionable.

Texas statistical leaders

Passing: Ewers, 189-278 (69%), 2,089 yards, 23 TD, 6 INT

Manning, 61-90 (67.8%), 939 yards, 9 TD, 2 INT

Rushing: Wisner, 124 carries, 626 yards (5 YPC), 3 TD

Blue, 105 carries, 555 yards (5.3 YPC), 6 TD

Receiving: Helm, 42 catches, 544 yards (13 YPC, 5 TD)

Bond, 32 catches, 510 yards (15.9 YPC), 5 TD

Golden, 36 catches, 503 yards (14 YPC), 8 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: York, 65

Brooks and Williams, 42

Tackles for loss: Scourton, 14

Turner and Brooks, 5.5

York, 5

Sacks: Scourton, 5

Howell, 3

Turner and Sylla, 2

Interceptions: Mays and Ratcliffe, 3

Six players with 1

Forced fumbles: Six players with 1

Fumble recoveries: Mayes, Hill, Williams, 1

Head-to-head

Texas' offense vs. A&M's defense
CategoryTexasNational/SEC rankA&MNational/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

36.5 PPG

15th, 3rd

21.5 PPG

38th, 11th

Total offense/defense

449.4 YPG

18th, 4th

356.1 YPG

56th, 11th

Rushing offense/defense

169.6 YPG

58th, 6th

128.4 YPG

41st, 10th

Passing offense/defense

279.7 YPG

16th, 4th

227.7 YPG

79th, 12th

First downs/allowed

244

37th, 6th

204

43rd, 10th

3rd down conversions/

defense

44.7%

30th, 6th

33.3%

26th, 8th

Red zone %/ defense

84.3%

73rd, 10th

89.7%

107th, 16th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

6/game

93rd, 11th

7.1/

game

16th, 3rd

Sacks allowed/sacks

1.91/

game

64th, 7th

2.09/

game

58th, 13th

Turnovers/

forced

17

84th, 11th

15

57th, 8th

Turnover +/-

+7

21st, 2nd

+4

41st, 7th

Time of possession

30:09

65th, 8th

32:14

16th, 3rd

What Texas wants to do

Confuse you with motion, get the ball out quickly to their speedsters and then take an occasional shot deep.

Ewers is a much more effective passer from 20 yards and in, and he has tremendous speed on the outside. So Texas throws a lot of quick passes and screens to get their receivers into space. When Ewers needs to get a first down in medium or longer situations, he tends to look for Helm, one of the nation's top tight ends.

Even though Ewers isn't overly accurate going deep, it seems like a decent idea to test corners that are either coming off an injury (Lee) or got lit up by Auburn last week. Bond and Golden, especially, are legit deep threats and A&M is coming off a bad game against quality competition.

The running game isn't great, but can be effective. The offensive line is huge and likes to get going downhill, so they run a lot of quick runs and draws up the gut. But, considering A&M's trouble with outside runs, they may look to do that as well.

One of the key factors in this game is Ewers' ankle. It did not respond well to treatment this week and he will not be 100% for this game. He does't want to move anyway, so if A&M can get him off his mark, then he's going to have some issues. It seems very possible, if not probable, that we see Arch Manning in this one as well.

How A&M may try to counter

Get going downhill. If Texas plays their normal game and throws a lot of passes at or around the line of scrimmage, this is what A&M wants. They want to be able to keep things in front of them and attack aggressively.

A&M will likely try to come after Ewers the same way they did Garrett Nussmeier, especially if he's struggling with that ankle. In spite of all the hype the Texas offensive line has gotten, they have given up more sacks than A&M's and have allowed a ton of tackles for loss.

A&M's defensive line has been poor in the last two SEC games, and they have to change that tonight. For Nic Scourton, this is a chance to make back some of the money he's lost the last three weeks. Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Cashius Howell need to provide pressure on their own, which will make things a lot more difficult for Ewers and the Texas offense. The Aggies will likely mix a lot of things up to give Texas a lot of looks to figure out.

Texas has a tendency to turn the ball over -- they've given it up 17 teams. The Aggies not only need to be aggressive, but opportunistic. If they can force a couple of Texas turnovers, then the advantage tilts well to their favor.