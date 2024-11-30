Texas' offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Confuse you with motion, get the ball out quickly to their speedsters and then take an occasional shot deep.

Ewers is a much more effective passer from 20 yards and in, and he has tremendous speed on the outside. So Texas throws a lot of quick passes and screens to get their receivers into space. When Ewers needs to get a first down in medium or longer situations, he tends to look for Helm, one of the nation's top tight ends.

Even though Ewers isn't overly accurate going deep, it seems like a decent idea to test corners that are either coming off an injury (Lee) or got lit up by Auburn last week. Bond and Golden, especially, are legit deep threats and A&M is coming off a bad game against quality competition.

The running game isn't great, but can be effective. The offensive line is huge and likes to get going downhill, so they run a lot of quick runs and draws up the gut. But, considering A&M's trouble with outside runs, they may look to do that as well.

One of the key factors in this game is Ewers' ankle. It did not respond well to treatment this week and he will not be 100% for this game. He does't want to move anyway, so if A&M can get him off his mark, then he's going to have some issues. It seems very possible, if not probable, that we see Arch Manning in this one as well.