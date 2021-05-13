AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: 5-star Adeleye joins the defensive front

Class: Freshman

Spring height/weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

2019 stats (at Katy Tompkins; did not play in 2020): 53 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive lineman

Adeleye was a 5-star recruit for the Aggies in the 2021 class, but as a defensive end. But considering that he's already up to 295 pounds, he may be ticketed for a role as a defensive tackle. With his quickness and size, he could be an absolute nightmare for opponents if he has a little time to develop. Considering A&M's depth at both tackle and end, he should be given that opportunity in 2021.