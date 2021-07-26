The 2021 Aggies: A&M adds power from Down Under

Class: Sophomore

Signing day Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds

2020 stats: 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com at Snow College (Utah)

Projected 2021 role: Backup offensive lineman

The Aggies picked up an absolutely great group of offensive linemen in the 2021 class but the most fascinating is Moko, a former rugby player with minimal football experience --- but has destroyed everyone he's faced in his limited time playing the game. He's huge and extremely strong and could be a very good offensive tackle once he gets used to the game. It's going to be a huge learning curve -- maybe bigger than we've ever seen for a football player in the SEC -- but if it works out, the sky's the limit for a talent like Moko.