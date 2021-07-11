The 2021 Aggies: A&M counting heavily on Jahmir Johnson

Class: Super senior (transferred from Tennessee)

Height/Weight at Tennessee: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

2020 stats: played in 7 games (5 starts) at left tackle

Projected 2021 role: Starting right tackle.

The Aggies have been relatively quiet since the transfer portal came into existence, but one place they put it to use was looking for an offensive tackle for this season. They landed Johnson, a starter on a Tennessee offensive line that entered 2020 with high expectations they didn't come close to meeting. But Johnson ended up being the starting left tackle, displacing highly-rated Wanya Morris (who transferred to Oklahoma) at the start of the year and taking his job back for the final third of the season once he returned from an injury.

Johnson's played in 24 games with 17 starts in the SEC, which means he's got experience the Aggies sorely need. He also brings versatility, having started games at both tackle and guard. He'll be at a new position -- right tackle -- this fall, and if he's able to handle it capably, that will be a huge plus for a rebuilt offensive line.