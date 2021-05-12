 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Achane looks to build on strong debut
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 14:51:57 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2021 Aggies: Achane looks to build on strong debut

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team (in alphabetical order) begins with running back Devon Achane.

Devon Achane ended his freshman season as the Orange Bowl MVP.
Devon Achane ended his freshman season as the Orange Bowl MVP.

Class: Sophomore

Spring height/weight: 5-foot-9, 185 pounds

2020 stats: 43 carries, 364 yards (8.5 YPC), 4 TD rushing; 5 catches, 97 yards (19.1 YPC), 1 TD receiving

Projected 2020 role: primary backup running back

Achane exploded onto the scene in the second half of his freshman season, scoring his first touchdown on a 30-yard scamper against Arkansas. He would rush for one score and catch another in A&M's 48-3 rout of South Carolina, then carried for 99 yards on just 9 carries against Auburn. He saved his best for last, rushing for 140 yards on 12 carries, including a 76-yard touchdown run that put the Aggies ahead to stay in the fourth quarter.

In virtually any other team in America, the incumbent Orange Bowl MVP would be a starter. But most don't play with Isaiah Spiller. That may limit the number of touches for the explosive Achane, but he's proven to be a deadly change of pace who can also make things happen in the passing game. He may not start in 2021, but he's going to be on the field a lot. Good things tend to happen when he is.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3RoZS0yMDIxLWFnZ2llcy1hY2hhbmUtbG9va3MtdG8tYnVpbGQtb24t c3Ryb25nLWRlYnV0IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRhbXUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0 aGUtMjAyMS1hZ2dpZXMtYWNoYW5lLWxvb2tzLXRvLWJ1aWxkLW9uLXN0cm9u Zy1kZWJ1dCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQ4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==