AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Achane looks to build on strong debut

Class: Sophomore

Spring height/weight: 5-foot-9, 185 pounds

2020 stats: 43 carries, 364 yards (8.5 YPC), 4 TD rushing; 5 catches, 97 yards (19.1 YPC), 1 TD receiving

Projected 2020 role: primary backup running back

Achane exploded onto the scene in the second half of his freshman season, scoring his first touchdown on a 30-yard scamper against Arkansas. He would rush for one score and catch another in A&M's 48-3 rout of South Carolina, then carried for 99 yards on just 9 carries against Auburn. He saved his best for last, rushing for 140 yards on 12 carries, including a 76-yard touchdown run that put the Aggies ahead to stay in the fourth quarter.

In virtually any other team in America, the incumbent Orange Bowl MVP would be a starter. But most don't play with Isaiah Spiller. That may limit the number of touches for the explosive Achane, but he's proven to be a deadly change of pace who can also make things happen in the passing game. He may not start in 2021, but he's going to be on the field a lot. Good things tend to happen when he is.



