The 2021 Aggies: Adarious Jones looks to return with a vengeance

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

2020 stats: Did not play due to injury

Projected 2021 role: backup defensive tackle

Jones found himself thrust onto the field against defensive national champion Clemson in the second game of his career in 2019 and, for the most part, held his own. He didn't play much after that, then tore his ACL and missed all of last season. With Bobby Brown's departure, the Aggies have an opening in the defensive tackle rotation and Jones made a strong play for it with his performance in the spring and the Maroon & White Game (4 tackles, 1 QB hurry). He's got the size and strength to handle the job and, if he's up to the job, the Aggies can have a powerful two deep on the interior defensive line.