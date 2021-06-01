The 2021 Aggies: Amari Daniels joins loaded backfield

Class: Freshman

Signing Day Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 195 pounds

2020 stats (at Miami Central High School): 88 carries, 890 yards (10.11 YPC), 7 TD

Projected 2021 role: Backup running back

Daniels gets overshadowed by LJ Johnson and the current members of the Aggie backfield group, but it's hard to forget about a player who averaged more than 10 yards a carry. He's a fast, aggressive runner who's tough to bring down because of his low center of gravity. He's going to be a factor in the backfield soon, but that may not be 2021.



