 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Blake Smith hopes for a reboot
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-16 10:26:58 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2021 Aggies: Blake Smith hopes for a reboot

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with tight end Blake Smith.

Blake Smith is two years removed from playing in a football game.
Blake Smith is two years removed from playing in a football game. (Sam Spiegelman)

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

2020 stats: Did not play due to injury

Projected 2021 role: Backup tight end

The real question about Smith isn't his role; it's when he'll be able to fill it. He tore his ACL last summer and has yet to dress out for practice as his recovery continues. It seems almost impossible to believe he'll be ready for the start of the season in less than three weeks, but he may be able to contribute later in the season. If he can, he'll add a shot in the arm to an already impressive tight end group.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}