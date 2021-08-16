The 2021 Aggies: Blake Smith hopes for a reboot
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with tight end Blake Smith.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
2020 stats: Did not play due to injury
Projected 2021 role: Backup tight end
The real question about Smith isn't his role; it's when he'll be able to fill it. He tore his ACL last summer and has yet to dress out for practice as his recovery continues. It seems almost impossible to believe he'll be ready for the start of the season in less than three weeks, but he may be able to contribute later in the season. If he can, he'll add a shot in the arm to an already impressive tight end group.