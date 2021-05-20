The 2021 Aggies: Burris adds to talented DT group

Class: Freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

2019 stats (at Texarkans Pleasant Grove; did not play in 2020): 92 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive tackle

It wasn’t all that long ago that a talent like Burris would be forced onto the field due to lack of defensive depth. Now, the Aggies have enough quality players up front that Burris will be given a chance to develop at a reasonable pace — which could mean a redshirt season. With at least four and likely five more experienced players ahead of him, Burris will only play if he’s head and shoulders better than the veterans.