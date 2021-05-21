The 2021 Aggies: Calzada in a battle to be QB1

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

2019 stats (did not play in 2020): 12-24, 133 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Projected 2021 role: In the two-deep at quarterback

There's no doubt about Calzada's arm strength; he's got one of the strongest, if not the very strongest, arm of any quarterback in the program in a generation. It's a matter of harnessing that huge arm and improving his accuracy. During the spring game, he threw for 251 yards and a touchdown -- but completed less than 50% of his passes and threw what should have been a pick-six to Demani Richardson.

But, in the long run, who cares?

This competition will not come down to the Maroon & White Game. It will be decided between Calzada and Haynes King's performance in practice, and both enter the summer with a shot to win the job. Calzada's presence on the roster is as important now as ever.