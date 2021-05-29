The 2021 Aggies: Crownover looks for his opportunity
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with running back Earnest Crownover.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
2020 stats: 3 carries, 16 yards in 4 games
Projected 2021 role: Backup running back
Crownover is one of A&M's bigger backs, but he finds himself in a bit of a bind with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane in front of him and LJ Johnson and Amari Daniels now part of the program. He had a decent spring and respectable spring game (6 carries, 17 yards; 1 catch, 13 yards), but that probably left him where he was before: ahead of the other 2020 backs except for Achane, but needing some help to get increased playing time.