The 2021 Aggies: Crownover looks for his opportunity

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

2020 stats: 3 carries, 16 yards in 4 games

Projected 2021 role: Backup running back

Crownover is one of A&M's bigger backs, but he finds himself in a bit of a bind with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane in front of him and LJ Johnson and Amari Daniels now part of the program. He had a decent spring and respectable spring game (6 carries, 17 yards; 1 catch, 13 yards), but that probably left him where he was before: ahead of the other 2020 backs except for Achane, but needing some help to get increased playing time.