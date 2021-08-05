The 2021 Aggies: Devin Price looks to make an impact

Class: Sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

2020 stats: No catches in 5 games

Projected 2021 role: backup wide receiver

When Texas A&M wide receiver group is discussed, one name that tends to go unmentioned is that of Devin Price. And maybe that shouldn't be the case. Price absolutely looks the part of a major college receiver and was stellar in the Maroon & White Game, catching 4 catches for 62 yards. On paper, Price has Hezekiah Jones, Chase Lane, Demond Demas and Caleb Chapman ahead of him on the outside -- but that's based more on experience for the first two and potential for the latter two. Given an opportunity, Price may prove that he deserves playing time in his own right.