The 2021 Aggies: Diggs may get his first shot

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

2020 stats: 2 tackles in 1 game

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive end

The Aggies are set nicely at the top of the depth chart at defensive end, with DeMarvin Leal, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson. But they need a fourth player to complete a rotation, and Diggs could be that player. Looking much bigger than his listed 250 pounds, Diggs had three tackles, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery while playing for the Maroon team (mostly starters or primary backups) in the spring game. His role will likely expand in 2022, but more performances like we saw at the end of the spring will get him on the field this year.