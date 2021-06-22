The 2021 Aggies: George looks to take an expanded role
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with cornerback Brian George.
Class: Senior
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
2020 stats: 6 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 INT in 10 games (2 starts)
Projected 2021 role: Third cornerback
George didn't play much early in his first season at A&M, but found his way into the starting lineup for the season finale at Tennessee when Myles Jones was hurt. His first half was horrific, but he improved in the second half and every time he played after that. He was solid in the Orange Bowl, having what should have been an interception called back, and had an excellent spring. Myles and Jaylon Jones are entrenched as the starters for this year, but George should see plenty of action as a critical reserve.
