The 2021 Aggies: Hopes are high for Demas in year 2

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

2020 stats: No catches in four games

Projected 2021 role: In the two-deep

Nothing short of being left out of the College Football Playoff may have disappointed Aggie fans more in 2020 than Demas not being a factor. But after a tough acclimation period, it looks like the former 5-star hit his stride this spring. Jimbo Fisher repeatedly praised Demas for his improvement this spring and, if that’s accurate, there’s ample reason to think he’ll be a key part of the offense in 2021.