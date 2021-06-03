 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Hopes are high for Demas in year 2
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-03 10:29:45 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2021 Aggies: Hopes are high for Demas in year 2

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with wide receiver Demond Demas.

Aggie fans are still excited about the potential of Demond Demas.
Aggie fans are still excited about the potential of Demond Demas.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

2020 stats: No catches in four games

Projected 2021 role: In the two-deep

Nothing short of being left out of the College Football Playoff may have disappointed Aggie fans more in 2020 than Demas not being a factor. But after a tough acclimation period, it looks like the former 5-star hit his stride this spring. Jimbo Fisher repeatedly praised Demas for his improvement this spring and, if that’s accurate, there’s ample reason to think he’ll be a key part of the offense in 2021.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}