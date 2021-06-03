The 2021 Aggies: Hopes are high for Demas in year 2
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with wide receiver Demond Demas.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds
2020 stats: No catches in four games
Projected 2021 role: In the two-deep
Nothing short of being left out of the College Football Playoff may have disappointed Aggie fans more in 2020 than Demas not being a factor. But after a tough acclimation period, it looks like the former 5-star hit his stride this spring. Jimbo Fisher repeatedly praised Demas for his improvement this spring and, if that’s accurate, there’s ample reason to think he’ll be a key part of the offense in 2021.