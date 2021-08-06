The 2021 Aggies: Isaiah Raikes's moment arrives

Class: Sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 330 pounds

2020 stats: 1 tackle in 6 games

Projected 2021 role: In the rotation at defensive tackle

Even though the Aggies had a stellar trio in their defensive tackle rotation last year with Bobby Brown, Jayden Peevy and McKinnley Jackson, true freshman Isaiah Raikes still forced his way onto the field. It may not have been for a lot of snaps, but Raikes still played in six games. This year, his role seems very likely to increase. With Brown gone, the Aggies need to increase their depth at tackle and Raikes looks ready to do his part. A massive run-stopper at 330 pounds, Raikes could be a player many overlook at the start of the season but appreciate when it's over.