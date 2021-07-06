The 2021 Aggies: Jackson looks to move up the depth chart

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 225 pounds

2020 stats: 2 carries, 15 yards in 1 game

Projected 2021 role: Backup running back

Jackson is another one of the group of backs in the 2020 class who now finds himself in a massive competition for playing time. Unlike the other backs, Jackson has shown some durability, carrying the ball a game-high 9 times for 32 yards in the Maroon & White Game. He also caught 3 passes for 28 yards.

Jackson is the largest of the backs and could also see some time at fullback. He's blocked well and has good hands. That may give him a bit of an advantage over some other backs, but he's still got his hands full with LJ Johnson and Amari Daniels now on campus.