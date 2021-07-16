The 2021 Aggies: Jaylon Jones may enter elite territory

Class: Sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

2020 stats: 30 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 7 passes defensed, 1 INT in 10 games (all starts)

Projected 2021 role: Starting cornerback

A 5-star signee in the 2020 class, Jones started immediately and, by midseason, looked like he was anything but a true freshman. After proving himself to be a capable SEC corner, the A&M coaching staff is hoping he takes the next step and becomes an elite, shutdown corner. He has the size, speed and skill to do it. He may be the only underclassman starting in the defensive backfield this year, but Jones could be the reason the SEC's best pass defense gets better in 2021.



