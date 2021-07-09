 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Jeudy adds to loaded DE group
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-09 15:31:36 -0500') }} football

The 2021 Aggies: Jeudy adds to loaded DE group

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with defensive end Elijah Jeudy.

Elijah Jeudy was an early enrollee and took part in spring practice.
Class: Freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds

2020 stats (at Philadelphia Northeast High School): Army All-American

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive end

Jeudy enrolled at the midterm and bulked up in a hurry, adding about 30 pounds in the process. He made an impact in the Maroon & White Game by recovering a fumble, but playing time this season may be hard to come by with A&M's loaded rotation. He may get a chance to develop this season before getting an extended look in 2022.

