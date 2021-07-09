The 2021 Aggies: Jeudy adds to loaded DE group

Class: Freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds

2020 stats (at Philadelphia Northeast High School): Army All-American

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive end

Jeudy enrolled at the midterm and bulked up in a hurry, adding about 30 pounds in the process. He made an impact in the Maroon & White Game by recovering a fumble, but playing time this season may be hard to come by with A&M's loaded rotation. He may get a chance to develop this season before getting an extended look in 2022.