The 2021 Aggies: Kenyon Jackson looks for his shot at WR

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds

2020 stats: Appeared in one game

Projected 2021 role: Backup wide receiver

A tall receiver and a long strider, Jackson has been an intriguing prospect for the past couple of years. But he has yet to find the field and the list of receivers to compete with keeps growing. He'll have another shot this summer and someone with his athletic abilities shouldn't be counted out, but he will definitely have his hands full.