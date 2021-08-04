The 2021 Aggies: Last shot for Jalen Preston?

Class: Redshirt junior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

2020 stats: 7 catches, 74 yards (10.6 YPC) in 10 games (1 start)

Projected 2021 role: Backup wide receiver

The question has been asked for each of the last three years -- is this when it will finally click for Jalen Preston? His athletic ability is undeniable; his results have not matched them. He started the season opener against Vanderbilt, then fumbled in the third quarter; a bad route helped create a pick-six the following week against Alabama and he essentially vanished until the season finale at Tennessee, when he caught a tough pass and then dropped an easy one. After that, the Aggies relied almost entirely on Ainias Smith, Hezekiah Jones and Chase Lane at receiver.

Flash forward to 2021 and hope remains eternal. Preston looked great in the Maroon & White Game, catching 6 passes for 63 yards. He also won the spring most improved player for the offense, putting himself right back into the mix for playing time. But with the three starters back from last season, Demond Demas coming into his own and Caleb Chapman back from a knee injury, Preston's margin for error will be very small.