The 2021 Aggies: Luke Matthews gets his shot at center

Class: Redshirt junior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2020 stats: Did not play due to injury

Projected 2021 role: Starting center

It's been one of the great unanswered questions for the last several years: when does Luke Matthews get his shot? The answer is 2021. After missing all of last year with a shoulder injury, Matthews moved into the starting lineup this spring and won the strong endorsement of coach Jimbo Fisher for his performance. Now, he'll be looked on to help stabilize a new-look offensive line.