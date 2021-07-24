 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Luke Matthews gets his shot at center
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-24 19:11:32 -0500') }} football

The 2021 Aggies: Luke Matthews gets his shot at center

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with center Luke Matthews.

Luke Matthews finally moves into the starting lineup.
Class: Redshirt junior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2020 stats: Did not play due to injury

Projected 2021 role: Starting center

It's been one of the great unanswered questions for the last several years: when does Luke Matthews get his shot? The answer is 2021. After missing all of last year with a shoulder injury, Matthews moved into the starting lineup this spring and won the strong endorsement of coach Jimbo Fisher for his performance. Now, he'll be looked on to help stabilize a new-look offensive line.

