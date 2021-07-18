The 2021 Aggies: Myles Jones hopes to repeat 2020 success

Class: Super senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

2020 stats: 39 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 6 passes defensed, 1 INT in 8 games (all starts)

Projected 2021 role: starting cornerback

Myles Jones went into training camp last summer with a lot of questions about whether he'd hold onto his starting job. There are no such concerns this year. Jones is firmly set as a starter after an excellent 2020 season, where he performed at a level well beyond anything he'd shown in previous seasons. The Aggies had a stroke of good fortune when Jones decided to return for a fifth season, and they hope he can repeat his 2020 performance -- or even improve on it.