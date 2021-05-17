 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: New Year, New Opportunity for Bankhead
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-17 10:16:28 -0500') }} football

The 2021 Aggies: New Year, New Opportunity for Bankhead

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team in alphabetical order continues with offensive lineman Josh Bankhead.

Josh Bankhead (70) brings size and a brawling spirit to the offensive line.
Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

2020 stats: Did not play

Projected 2021 role: Fighting for a two-deep spot

Bankhead didn’t play in 2020, continuing the trend for freshman offensive lineman under Jimbo Fisher. The massive guard started for the white team in the spring game and put together a solid performance, keeping him in the mix for a backup role and potential playing time in 2021.

