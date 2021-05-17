The 2021 Aggies: New Year, New Opportunity for Bankhead

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

2020 stats: Did not play

Projected 2021 role: Fighting for a two-deep spot

Bankhead didn’t play in 2020, continuing the trend for freshman offensive lineman under Jimbo Fisher. The massive guard started for the white team in the spring game and put together a solid performance, keeping him in the mix for a backup role and potential playing time in 2021.