The 2021 Aggies: New Year, New Opportunity for Bankhead
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team in alphabetical order continues with offensive lineman Josh Bankhead.
Class: Redshirt freshman
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds
2020 stats: Did not play
Projected 2021 role: Fighting for a two-deep spot
Bankhead didn’t play in 2020, continuing the trend for freshman offensive lineman under Jimbo Fisher. The massive guard started for the white team in the spring game and put together a solid performance, keeping him in the mix for a backup role and potential playing time in 2021.