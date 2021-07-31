 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: O'Neal prepares for a big senior season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-31 11:34:01 -0500') }} football Edit

The 2021 Aggies: O'Neal prepares for a big senior season

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with safety Leon O'Neal.

Leon O'Neal talks a big game, but backed it up in 2020. Now he's looking for a breakout season.
Leon O'Neal talks a big game, but backed it up in 2020. Now he's looking for a breakout season.

Class: Senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 203 pounds

2020 stats: 48 tackles, 3 passes defensed, 2 INT in 10 games

Projected 2021 role: starting safety

O'Neal has been a consistent presence and high quality smack talker since he arrived at A&M, but he's matured on and off the field. He had lapses of immaturity last season, but 2020 was largely a season of vast improvement for the safety. Now, he's looking for a big final year at A&M and has taken on a leadership role. He's become one of the team's hardest workers and seems to be taking all the right steps to ready himself for a breakout in 2021.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}