The 2021 Aggies: Orebo hopes years of waiting pays off

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 275 pounds

2020 stats: Did not play

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive lineman

Orebo came to A&M as a project, a tall and fast but thin rush end. He's now entering his third season and has gotten significantly bigger -- at least 275 pounds in the spring -- but the Aggies haven't found a spot for him yet. He played defensive tackle and end in the spring and had a tackle for loss in the spring game, but with such an assembling of talent at both positions it might be tough for Orebo to find a lot of playing time in 2021.