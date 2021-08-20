The 2021 Aggies: Remington Strickland joins center competition

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

2020 stats (at Sugar Land Fort Bend Christian): 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com

Projected 2021 role: Backup center

Strickland was a late addition to the 2021 class and the Aggies had one role in mind for him: to become a center. They've got Luke Matthews for this year and next (if healthy), but after that things are up in the air. Smart Chibuzo and Matthew Wykoff are also making the shift from other line positions to center, so there will be plenty of competition. Strickland is at least six months behind the others, so he's still got to conquer a learning curve. He's likely in line for a redshirt season in 2021.