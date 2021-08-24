 AggieYell - The 2021 Aggies: Shemar Turner arrives with plenty of hype
football

The 2021 Aggies: Shemar Turner arrives with plenty of hype

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com continues its series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team with defensive tackle Shemar Turner.

Shemar Turner is working his way up the depth chart at defensive tackle.
Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

2020 stats (at DeSoto High School): 76 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive tackle

Turner may be listed at 285 pounds, but he's likely bigger than that now. He's now part of a stacked defensive tackle group, but his talent is unquestioned. It wouldn't be surprising to see him on the field occasionally this year, but he may be a season or two away from really having the chance to break out.

