The 2021 Aggies: Small aims for huge senior season

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 205 pounds

2020 stats: 11-13 field goal attempts (84.6%; long of 41), 41 extra points in 10 games

Projected 2021 role: Starting kicker

Small became a much steadier kicker in his junior year, winning the Florida game with a kick on the last play of the game and only missed two kicks all year. He didn't have many chances beyond 40 yards, but he's got the leg to hit from 50. If he can be as consistent in 2021 as he was last year, the Aggies will be very pleased.