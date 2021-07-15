The 2021 Aggies: Steady Hezekiah Jones returns at WR

Class: Redshirt senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6 foot, 180 pounds

2020 stats: 18 catches, 178 yards (9.9 YPC) in 6 games (5 starts)

Projected 2021 role: In the two-deep at receiver

Jones' numbers aren't overly impressive, but his return from injury last year came at a critical moment for the Aggies. With other receivers struggling with drops or the complexity of the offense, Jones brought a steady presence and good hands, and quickly was back out on the field. He set career highs in receptions, yards and longest catch, but still hasn't met the expectations set for him when he was a highly-regarded 4-star receiver out of Stafford.

Jones may begin the season as a starter, but he may not finish it in the same role. But when Jimbo Fisher needs to turn to someone he can rely on, Jones will likely be on the field.