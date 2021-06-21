The 2021 Aggies: The Mountain Arrives

Class: Freshman

Signing Day Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

2020 stats: Army All-American; Rivals 5-star

Projected 2021 role: Backup guard

One of the more sought-after offensive line prospects in recent memory, Foster picked A&M over Oklahoma late in the 2021 recruiting process. He's a force, as evidenced by his victory in the Strongest Man competition at the Rivals 5-star Challenge in 2019 (just after he turned 16) and his prodigious shot put and discus numbers.

There's little doubt Foster is going to be a dominant lineman; the only question when it happens. With Layden Robinson and Aki Ogunbiyi looking set for this season, there's not a clear starting spot for him in 2021. But that doesn't mean he won't force his way onto the field anyway. This is one Mountain that can move.