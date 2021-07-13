The 2021 Aggies: Tyree Johnson a key part of a loaded DE group

Class: Redshirt senior

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

2020 stats: 23 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 10 games (5 starts)

Projected 2021 role: Backup defensive end/pass rush specialist

Micheal Clemons made a lot of noise in five games last season, racking up four sacks. Tyree Johnson stepped into the starting lineup for him for five games...and racked up four sacks. In other words, the Aggies lost one of the SEC's better defensive ends and Johnson made sure they hardly skipped a beat.

Clemons and DeMarvin Leal both return this year, which means Johnson probably will be forced back out of the starting lineup. But the Aggies are hoping he can get on a hot streak when it comes to getting to the quarterback earlier this year and keep it up all season. He'll be the third defensive end in the rotation and will see plenty of time -- and A&M's coaches hope a lot of it spent getting in the faces of opposing quarterbacks.