The 2021 Aggies: 'War Daddy' Layden Robinson get his chance to start

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

2020 stats: Played in all 10 games

Projected 2021 role: Starting right guard

Robinson didn't get a lot of playing time last year, but he made the most of what he got. Nicknamed the "War Daddy" by ESPN's Cole Cubelic after demolishing South Carolina's defensive front, he's added praise from coach Jimbo Fisher and senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy this summer, with Peevy saying Robinson is the most powerful lineman he's ever gone up against.

For a guy whose career consists of 32 total snaps at right guard, there's a lot expected out of Robinson this year. But if he's as good as his coach and teammates think, the "War Daddy" could roll right through his 2021 campaign.