The 2021 Aggies: Will Cupp finally see the field?
AggieYell.com's series on the key members of the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with tight end Baylor Cupp.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds
2020 stats: Did not play due to injury
Projected 2021 role: Backup tight end, frequently on the field
If he’s fully healthy, Cupp can be an absolute weapon for the Aggies. The trick is making sure he’s healthy, and keeping him that way. He’s missed his first two seasons with injuries, but coach Jimbo Fisher says he’s “full go” heading into the fall. If he stays that way, he and Jalen Wydermyer could cause absolute fits for opposing defenses with their pass-catching abilities at the tight end position.