The 2021 Aggies: Will King ascend to the throne?

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2020 stats: 2-4, 59 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, 43 yards

Projected 2021 role: Starting quarterback

For the first time in several years, the Aggies enter the summer without an established starting quarterback. King enters training camp as the favorite to win the job after serving as the primary backup during his true freshman season. King brings a solid arm, good decision making and a lot of speed to the quarterback position, the combination of which could set him up as Kellen Mond's replacement. If he is the starter, a lot will be expected of him as he leads a talented, veteran team in 2021.



