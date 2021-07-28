The 2021 Aggies: will Moose break loose this year?

Class: Redshirt freshman

Spring Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

2020 stats: Played in 3 games; redshirted

Projected 2021 role: Backup slot receiver

The good news for Moose Muhammad is the Aggies need some more production from their wideouts, which means he should get a look. But the bad news is he'll likely have to find a way to wrench snaps from Ainias Smith, A&M's most productive receiver in 2020. Muhammad has good size, is an excellent route runner and has good hands. Now, he's also got a year in the offense, which could make a major difference. Last year, A&M went through Jalen Preston and Kam Brown in an effort to find consistent production, then lost Caleb Chapman when he looked like he was about to break out. If a similar situation occurs this year, Muhammad should find his way onto the field.