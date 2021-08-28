The 2021 Aggies: Wright likely to see expanded role

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

2020 stats: 1 catch, 42 yards, 1 TD

Projected 2021 role: Backup tight end

The term "backup" at tight end in a Jimbo Fisher offense doesn't necessarily mean much. Ryan Renick was a backup, but was on the field about half the time. Renick has graduated and moved on, leaving the Aggies in need of a tight end who can block and pass protect. Wright is significantly bigger than Renick was and can fill that role. He could also serve as a fullback in some situations. While Jalen Wydermyer and Baylor Cupp will get the attention and the vast majority of the catches, Wright should see much more playing time than he did last year.