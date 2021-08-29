The 2021 Aggies: Wydermyer aims for repeat All-American season

Class: Junior



Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

2020 stats: 46 catches, 506 yards (11 YPC), 6 TD; Second-team All-SEC; Mackey Award Finalist; preseason 2021 first-team All-SEC; preseason second-team AP All-American

Projected 2021 role: Starting tight end

After a fantastic 2020, what can Wydermyer do for an encore? The answer is a lot. A matchup nightmare either in the slot or on the line of scrimmage, he has great hands, can run over defenders or use his excellent footwork to simply make them miss. With the addition of multiple big play threats -- especially fellow tight end/athletic freak Baylor Cupp -- Wydermyer might find life easier in 2021 as opponents won't be able to key on him as much. If that's the case, a Mackey Award is very much within his reach.