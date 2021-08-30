The 2021 Aggies: Wykoff could see the field quickly

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 330 pounds

2020 stats (at Magnolia High School): 3-star prospect according to Rivals.com

Projected 2021 role: Backup center

Wykoff arrived at A&M at the midterm and it was a good thing he did, because he found himself at a totally unfamiliar position -- center. With Luke Matthews struggling with injuries, the Aggies needed to find a capable replacement, and Wykoff did well enough to start with the first team in the Maroon & White Game. He has continued to take reps with the starters when Matthews has been out, but fellow freshman Bryce Foster has caught up with him. One of the two -- or both -- could find themselves on the field fast if Matthews is unable to play.